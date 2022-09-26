Browns Myles Garrett Involved in Car Accident Following Practice

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash on Monday around 3 p.m. after leaving practice, according to a team release.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to a local hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information,” a team spokesperson said.

According to multiple reports, there was a passenger in the victim, both were transferred to a local hospital for minor injuries. Garrett was driving a Porsche, which went off the road and wrecked.

Though the injuries are believed to be minor, there are no specifics at this time as to what those may be. Jadeveon Clowney was out last week, so Garrett missing any time would mean the Browns are down both starters from the edge. First and foremost it’s important that Garrett is okay and only suffered minor injuries.

