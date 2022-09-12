Browns Sign Interesting CB From Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns made a roster move to begin the week by signing cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. from the Chicago Bears practice squad, according to a report. Graham played his college football at Oregon, then was drafted in the sixth round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2021, Graham played in four games, appearing in a single start. During that time Graham had four pass deflections and 13 tackles.

At one point Graham was expected to make the roster in Chicago, but an injury forced him to miss time in training camp. Graham is a player with a decent ceiling of contributing due to what he has shown already, there is a chance the injury was bad timing.

The Browns continue to add corner depth with Greedy Williams on the injured reserve, which is where he could be until week 5.

