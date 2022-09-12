Skip to main content

Browns Sign Interesting CB From Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns have signed Thomas Graham, a cornerback from the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Cleveland Browns made a roster move to begin the week by signing cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. from the Chicago Bears practice squad, according to a report. Graham played his college football at Oregon, then was drafted in the sixth round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In 2021, Graham played in four games, appearing in a single start. During that time Graham had four pass deflections and 13 tackles.

At one point Graham was expected to make the roster in Chicago, but an injury forced him to miss time in training camp. Graham is a player with a decent ceiling of contributing due to what he has shown already, there is a chance the injury was bad timing. 

The Browns continue to add corner depth with Greedy Williams on the injured reserve, which is where he could be until week 5.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) and cornerback Myles Hartsfield (38) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) reacts with tight end Harrison Bryant (88) after kicking the winning field goal in the last few seconds of the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
