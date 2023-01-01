Cleveland Browns Betting Ideas for Week 17, Sports Betting is now Live in Ohio

Cleveland Browns fans will surely be involved in the first day of legal sports betting in Ohio.



At last, sports betting is now legal in Ohio. You can now place bets on your favorite teams, or perhaps you bet on intriguing matchups. I do a bit of both and there's no better way to start up 2023 than betting on the Cleveland Browns.

Currently, the Commanders are slight -2.5 favorites. I'm going to take the Browns in this one as they resort from dropping two straight games, and head coach Kevin Stefanski gets some fans off of his back.

Additionally, if you are into parlays you'll want to keep reading. I'm adding in a Nick Chubb anytime touchdown. I expect Chubb to finish his year strong and eclipse his season-best of 1,494 rushing yards.

Amari Cooper's yardage is set at 56.5, I expect him to reach that. This week Deshaun Watson was adamant on the matter of him and Cooper working a lot this coming offseason together. They had a good connection going last week with six completions for 72 yards.

Check out the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook to complete these bets or any others that may interest you.

