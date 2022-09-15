Cleveland Browns Injury Update: Three Players Miss Thursday’s Practice

Three members of the Cleveland Browns were held out on Thursday.

Cleveland Browns are preparing for the New York Jets and their home opener on Sunday. During Thursday’s practice, there were three players on the active roster that did not participate.

Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, and David Njoku did not practice today. The tackles both practiced yesterday, but Conklin sat out for rest, while Hubbard was listed as ill. Njoku did miss because of injury, instead, he was listed as out for a personal matter.

Since the Browns have a four-day turnaround thanks to Thursday Night Football, it would be a surprise to see Conklin make his season debut against the Jets.

Amari Cooper was back in practice after a rest day yesterday. Rookie wideout Michael Woods II was a full participant after missing yesterday due to illness.

