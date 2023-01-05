Former Browns LT Joe Thomas a Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Cleveland Browns could shortly have their next member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Left tackle Joe Thomas was announced as a finalist for the Class of 2023.

Thomas joins 15 other finalists, that number will go to five before the NFL Honors on Feb. 9. in Phoenix. There's a very good chance that Thomas will be a first ballot as one of the best-left tackles to ever play the game. To join the Pro Football Hall of Fame you must receive an 80% vote from the selection committee.

In his 11 years anchoring the left side of the line, Thomas started his career with 10 straight nominations for the Pro Bowl. During six of those seasons, Thomas was an All-Pro.

Very soon Thomas could come the 18th member to the hall for the Browns. Players will be enshrined on approximately Aug. 5 if they make it to Canton.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

LeBron James Chimes in on Browns QB Deshaun Watson's Performance... Against Commanders

Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game

10 Potential Browns NFL Draft Targets to Watch in College Football Playoff

Jack Conklin's Contract Follows Trend of Previous Browns Extensions

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Browns DE Myles Garrett Shuts Down Idea of Him Resting Shoulder With... Playoffs out of Reach

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Player Spotlight: Cleveland Browns Newly Added WR Jaelon Darden

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award