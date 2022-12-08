Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Could Debut With Third Team on Thursday Night Football

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield could debut with his third NFL team on Thursday night. According to a report, there's a real chance that Mayfield plays tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback's shot at playing tonight will depend on how things go for John Wolford, who is questionable to play with a neck injury. Matthew Stanford is out for the rest of the season for the Rams. Overall, the idea of Mayfield playing this quickly is kind of wild. Signed at the beginning of the week, it's not realistic that Mayfield knows the ins and outs of the Rams playbook.

After being cut by the Carolina Panthers, this comes as another chance for the former No. 1 overall pick. The Rams are playing in a lost season after a Super Bowl win last year. It will be interesting to see if Mayfield can do enough to end up back with the Rams, or if he catches another team's eye as an upcoming free agent.

