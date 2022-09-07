Jadeveon Clowney to Note on Cleveland Browns Injury Report

A list of players were reported on the injury report for Wednesday’s practice for the Cleveland Browns.

Injury reports are back as we are heading toward week 1 in the NFL season. In the latest Browns injury report, there was only one player that was unable to practice.

Jadeveon Clowney missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness. Clowney is expected to practice this week and be fine overall.

Jack Conklin practiced and there is still no decision on if he will play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran right tackle is recovering from a bartered 2021 season.

The rookie Mike Woods II was a limited participant, as was edge rusher Chase Winovich.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Won’t Face Jets Zach Wilson in Week 2

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Browns Defender Says Why Cleveland has Edge Against Baker Mayfield

Browns Waive Former 2019 NFL Draft Pick

Browns to Sign Veteran OL Joe Haeg

Browns Rookie Progress Report

Report: Browns Working to Sign Veteran Tight End

Browns Greg Newsome II Listed as one of NFL’s 2022 Breakout Players

Browns Claim QB Kellen Mond on Waivers

Kicker Cade York Presents Unique Opportunities, Quandaries for Browns

Browns Shouldn't Give Up on Anthony Schwartz

New Podcast - First Two Browns Preseason Games

Browns Offense Struggles in Dress Rehearsal Against Bears

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program

Former Browns Center JC Tretter Announces Retirement

Myles Garrett Talks Facing Baker Mayfield Week 1