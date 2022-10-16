Myles Garrett Sets Cleveland Browns Franchise Sack Record
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has made franchise history. The All-Pro defensive end sacked New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to give him 62.5 career sacks, good for the most by a player in Browns’ history.
With the sack, Garrett moved past the great Clay Matthews, who had 62 sacks in 232 games with the franchise. This game agaisnt the Chargers was Garrett’s Garrett’s 72nd. Garrett’s career trajectory is heading toward being a first ballot hall of fame recipient. No. 95 is only his sixth season, so he has plenty of football left in the tank.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
