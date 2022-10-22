Ravens Activate Running Back Help Ahead of Browns Game

The Baltimore Ravens will have Gus Edwards back on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to town.

The Baltimore Ravens have made a pair of roster moves before the Cleveland Browns come to town. Running back Gus Edwards has been activated from the physically unable to perform list while running back J.K. Dobbins was placed on the injured reserve, where he’ll have to stay for at least four weeks.

Dobbins not being on the field is one less headache the Browns have to worry about. He is their second-best running threat to Lamar Jackson but has been unable to stay healthy.

Edwards will be making his season debut Sunday as long as he is active. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill are others that the Ravens have relied on. A very good rushing offense against a bad Browns’ run defense isn’t a great recipe.

It’s no secret the Ravens are going to give a heavy dose of the run, it’s to be seen whether the Browns are up for the task or not.

