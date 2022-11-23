Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver



A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions.

Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.

Pittsburgh traded wideout Chase Claypool before the deadline. Bradley will work to be elevated and be a target for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

