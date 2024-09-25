Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Broncos

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Buccaneers put on an offensive masterclass in their first game of the season against the Washington Commanders, but since then they have found things hard to come by on that side of the ball, only putting 20 up on the Lions and drastically falling off this past week against the Broncos where they only managed a single touchdown over the entire contest.
Seven points isn't nearly enough to cut it in the NFL today and as the game went on the Bucs seemed to lose all consistency and balance they had to their offense early in the season. Baker looked shocked in the pocket, made some bad throws and cost his team a number of possessions due to putting himself in situations to be sacked.
Overall, the Buccaneers offense did not look good and they will want to recalibrate after this past Sunday's performance. Here are the highest and lowest graded Buccaneers' offensive players from their 26-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 85.2
2. RB Bucky Irving
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 78.6
3. WR Chris Godwin
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.6
4. C Graham Barton
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) blocks against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) looks on before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 67.1
Lowest Graded:
1. LG Ben Bredeson
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) talks with teammates after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 44.7
2. WR Jalen McMillan
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (15) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 54.5
4. WR Sterling Shepard
Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 55.7
5. RB Sean Tucker
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 57.7
