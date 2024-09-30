Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Eagles

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a hot 3-1 start to their season after dismantling the Philadelphia Eagles 33-16 on Sunday afternoon after suffering an embarrassing loss to the Denver Broncos just a week prior.
After failing to put up more than a touchdown against the Broncos, the Buccaneers' offense came out firing against the Eagles putting up 24 points in the first half alone. The running game got going again behind Rachaad White and Bucky Irving while Liam Coen and the offense got Mike Evans involved early and often.
The offense was clicking on all cylinders, and a large part of that was the improved play from Baker Mayfield who limited his sacks and put on a masterclass performance completing 30 out of his 47 attempts for 347 yards and two touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground.
Here is how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive players graded out in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) calls a play at the line against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 86.9
2. WR Trey Palmer
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 86.2
3. RB Rachaad White
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.6
5. RT Justin Skule
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Justin Skule (77) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 71.4
Lowest Graded:
1. WR Kameron Johnson
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 43.4
2. LG Ben Bredeson
Sep 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) talks with teammates after their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.4
4. TE Ko Kieft
Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft (41) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.8
5. TE Cade Otton
Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs for yards after catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 57.3
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole