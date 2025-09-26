Buccaneers coach identifies huge defensive key vs. Eagles
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to keep things rolling as they welcome their NFC foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, to Raymond James Stadium in Week 4.
The Bucs have started 3-0 for the first time in 20 years and will be facing the best quarterback they've faced yet this season with Jalen Hurts manning the offense for Philly.
Hurts has shown a knack early this season to escape the pocket and use his legs more than we have ever perhaps seen, and that is something that could be lethal, considering he is still above average when throwing.
The Bucs have had Hurts' number, but it will still be a challenge going up against him, especially with all the weapons at his disposal. When speaking with the media following practice, Buccaneers run game coordinator and linebackers coach Larry Foote expressed how important it will be to keep Hurts in the pocket in their upcoming matchup.
Buccaneers need to be ready for 'playground ball' vs. Eagles, Hurts
"That is tough, especially with the five guys he has in front of him. We all have to work together, but you have to make plays. At the end of the day, it's kind of like pick 'em up, mess 'em up," Foote said. "Playground ball. Ysomehowou have to get them on the ground someway, somehow. You just do not want his legs just taking over the game. We see that every week, we [saw] that last week with [Tyrod] Taylor, so everybody [has] to do a good job, we have to have a good plan for him and hopefully we get him on the ground."
There is no denying it. Stopping the Eagles' offense isn't easy, but if you can force Hurts into throwing situations and get pressure while keeping him in the pocket... advantage, defense.
While Foote can point towards the Jets game with Tyrod Taylor, the Eagles' offense is on another level.
With the amount of weapons they have on that side of the ball, combined with an elite offensive line, the Eagles have shown time and time again that they can move the ball up and down the field whenever the moment calls for it.
The Buccaneers' defense won't be able to relax for a moment on Sunday against the Eagles. If they stick to their fundamentals and details of the game, they could stymie Philly's offense even if they can't completely shut it down.
It all begins with Hurts, and if the Bucs aren't able to stay on their Ps and Qs when trying to contain him with strong backside coverage at the linebacker level and secondary, then they could be in for a long day and on their way to their first loss of the season.
