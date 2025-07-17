Bucs' Baker Mayfield tabbed by fast food chain for new advertisement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't only gearing up for a deep playoff run as legit Super Bowl contenders, they are also celebrating their 50th season as a franchise in the NFL.
The Bucs are celebrating their 50 years as an organization by breaking out the uniforms that began the historic rise to what we now know.
The unique blend of majority white uniforms with the classic red and creamsicle accents has taken the fanbase and NFL world by storm over the past couple of days, and there is only more to come from the reveal.
Leading up to the reveal, it was noticed by FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman that Bucs' quarterback Baker Mayfield was participating in a commercial shoot for Popeyes chicken, who, coincidentally, have almost the exact color palette of Tampa Bay's original scheme.
It's been awhile since we've seen Mayfield be apart of some sort of entertainment piece.
Back in his Cleveland days, Mayfield was iconic. He appeared in numerous campaigns for major companies, including Progressive, Hulu, NFL Game Pass, Allen Edmonds and BodyArmor.
While the height of his popularity soared, Mayfield eventually lost that "aura" when he became injured and then subsequently pushed to the side by the Browns before resurrecting his career in Tampa Bay.
Since then, Mayfield's focus has been strictly on the game and the growth of his family. Now, it seems that Mayfield may be heading back to the limelight after back-to-back seasons of career highs with much more on the horizon.
Popeyes' spiciness fits hand-in-hand with Baker Mayfield's persona, so it will seemingly be a great fit for both sides.
Hopefully, that famous Popeyes Chicken Sandwich will equal dividends for not only Mayfield in his search for an MVP bid, but also the Buccaneers, who are looking for their third Lombardi Trophy.
