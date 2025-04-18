BucsGameday staff 2025 Buccaneers mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are inching closer and closer to being on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Bucs, along with general manager Jason Licht, have done a fantastic job over the past few years when it comes to evaluating collegiate talent, and there is no reason to expect the same won't happen again here in 2025.
With the notion that Tampa Bay will likely go heavy on the defensive side of the ball in the draft, our staff here at BucsGameday went live on YouTube and, using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator, predicted how the Buccaneers would draft this upcoming week. Here are the results:
Based on how the rest of the teams picked ahead of the Buccaneers, we had to make decisions and came up with the best conclusion that fit both best available and fit for the team for 2025 and into the future. It might not be perfect, but we think most Bucs fans and the staff would be happy with how things unfolded in this mock.
Rd 1, Pick 19: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
Jalon Walker is one of the best linebackers in the draft, which is why he is so high on draft boards. It's highly unlikely that Walker will make it to the Bucs' first-round pick at 19, but with how the board fell, it couldn't have been a better fit.
Walker is an established leader after leading the Georgia Bulldogs' defense. He has been seen as a hybrid type of linebacker, but with his unestablished instincts and efficiency as an off-ball linebacker, the Bucs will likely have Walker as an outside linebacker coming off the edge. However, this wouldn't limit him to just pass rushing and stopping the run, as Todd Bowles likes to drop his outside backers into coverage.
Rd 2, Pick 53: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Morrison dealt with a hip injury last season with the Fighting Irish, causing him to miss 10 games, so there is a worry about the injury. However, Morrison was productive during his tenure in South Bend, snatching nine interceptions over the course of 31 games.
Todd Bowles has repeatedly said that the Bucs need to get back to turning opposing offenses over, and Morrison would fit that bill. He is great at reading routes from off-man coverage, has a natural feel for attacking angles and challenging the catch point. He can close the gap between receivers, but will be tested in tackling and in press coverage due to his lack of arm length and play strength.
Rd 3, Pick 84: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Kyle Williams isn't the biggest name in the wide receiver class, nor is he the biggest player, coming in at 5'11 and 190 pounds. However, Williams emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the country in 2025 with the Washington State Cougars.
Williams is older after spending five years in college, but is a versatile receiver who can play inside or outside with home run capability. His separation skills are second to none, something that the Buccaneers have lacked with the receiver depth. Williams occasionally will let the ball get on top of him, but has made tremendous "late hands" catches to make up for it.
Williams continues to climb draft boards.
Rd 4, Pick 121: CB Nohl Williams, California
Our second Williams of the mock draft, Nohl, would provide solid depth for the Buccaneers' defensive backs with the thought that he could become a full-time starter later down the road or in case of injury (see Jamel Dean). On the older side, Williams improved throughout his career and led the FBS with seven interceptions last season with the Cal Golden Bears.
Again, Todd Bowles wants ball hawks to create turnovers, and doubling up at cornerback with two guys who are great at it would only pay dividends.
Williams is a long corner with press-man coverage with work in quarters and Cover 3 looks. He plays physical and does a great job at retracing routes and operating behind the receiver, allowing for his natural ball skills and athleticism to take over. Williams could struggle in the run game and his high number of penalties are concerning, and he could also see some problems with receivers who are terrifice route runners.
Rd 5, Pick 157: LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
It was interesting to see Stutsman be here for the Buccaneers, but it couldn't have come at a better time, as the Bucs desperately need an inside linebacker. Stutsman played four years and earned first-team All-Big 12 and first-team All-SEC honors over his final two seasons with the Sooners.
Stutsman is your prototypical inside linebacker who loves to use his physicality, size, and instincts to fill holes and shed blockers. He has an impressive ability to read a play before it happens, but could lack in certain areas, such as sprinting out wide out wide to cut off outside runs. The Bucs are in need of an inside backer who can cover in space, and while not the best in this area, he is adequate enough to gain depth and change direction in zone coverage.
Rd 7, Pick 235: DL Ty Robinson, Nebraska
An interior defensive lineman who wears a single-digit jersey? Sign me up. While Robinson landed with the Bucs here in the seventh round, I highly doubt that he will be here when the Bucs are on the clock. With the unknown surrounding Vita Vea's impending free agency and ability to get young depth at the position, Robinson would be a great fit.
Another proven collegiate veteran, Robinson has a thick body with good size. He plays with a high motor and uses his frame to play physically along the defensive front. With an arsenal of moves, Robinson can get skinny between linemen, and if they have bad hand placement, Robinson will abuse them.
He doesn't have the ideal bend for leverage and his short arms can sometimes create struggles, although this could come in handy against the Philadelphia Eagles' patented 'tush push'. Robinson will be challenged with staying low as he sometimes can get knocked off course by getting too upright.
