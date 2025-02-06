Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach hired by Liam Coen to join Jaguars staff
If at first you don't succeed, try, try, and try again..
That's exactly what has happened with Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags have been relentless in their quest to recruit members of the Buccaneers coaching staff and front office to head north to Duval County and join Coen as he assembles his staff as a first time head coach.
In recent weeks, the Jaguars' have been denied requests to interview a variety of Buccaneers coaches including offensive line coach Kevin Carberry and assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci.
More recently, the Jaguars requested to interview Jason Licht's assistant GM Mike Greenberg for their vacant general manager position. The Buccaneers couldn't block that request, as it would be a clear promotion for a front office executive. Thankfully for Tampa Bay, Greenberg quickly withdrew his name from consideration, instead choosing to remain with the Bucs in his current role.
Jacksonville clearly wasn't deterred from their objective, though, as it was reported on Thursday that Coen is hiring Buccaneers' tight ends coach, John Van Dam.
Van Dam has been with the Buccaneers for the past five seasons, first serving as an offensive quality control coach before being promoted to assistant tight ends coach before eventually taking over as Tampa Bay's tight ends coach in 2022.
Van Dam has some versatile experience having worked under Bruce Arians, Byron Leftwich, Dave Canales, and Liam Coen during his time with the Bucs. He was on the coaching staff when the team won their second every Lombardi Trophy with Tom Brady in 2020.
