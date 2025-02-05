Bucs Assistant GM withdraws name from consideration for Jaguars' GM job
Mike Greenberg has been the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' secret weapon for many years.
In fact, Tampa Bay's talented assistant GM actually precedes his boss, GM Jason Licht, as he is currently in his 15th season with the franchise.
The problem? The secret has been out on Greenberg for a while.
Jason Licht's right hand man has been a target for a number NFL teams searching for a general manager in recent years, including this current hiring cycle. The most recent team to request an interview with Greenberg was the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's right, the same team that recently lured Bucs' OC Liam Coen to leave Tampa Bay to become their head coach are the ones who had their eyes set on another key member of the Buccaneers organization.
However, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Times, Mike Greenberg has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Jaguars GM job.
This is a huge break for the Buccaneers, who not only lost their aforementioned OC, but also saw their other assistant GM, John Spytek, accept an offer from Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders to become their next general manager just a couple weeks ago.
Losing Spytek was a hit, no doubt. But losing both John Spytek and Mike Greenberg in the same offseason would have created a major inconvenience for Jason Licht and the entire Bucs front office.
Considering both the NFL draft and free agency are just around the corner, having Mike Greenberg in the building for at least one more season will provide valuable expertise and continuity to the Bucs, which they'll need as they work to create a roster that is capable of Super Bowl aspirations.
With assistant GM Mike Greenberg still in the fold, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should feel a lot better about their chances of doing just that.
