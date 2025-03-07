Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers could end draft board fall for highly-regarded pass rusher

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could take one of the most talented players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles during a college football game.
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles during a college football game. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could add a high-value prospect with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer suggests that the Bucs should select Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr., who was getting some consideration for the No. 1 overall pick early in the season.

Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. rushes the passer against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. rushes the passer against the Georgia Bulldogs. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pearce could fall to Bucs

"The Bucs have been trying to find a good solution in the draft to their pass rush problems, and Pearce could be the answer. He underscored his athleticism at the combine and understands how to get to the quarterback with an elite burst and can really benefit the team with his versatility in lining up at a number of spots," Fischer writes.

Pearce has tumbled down draft boards for a number of reasons, including character concerns. While that is a flight risk for the Bucs, Pearce's talent is undeniable. If he lands with a team that has a strong veteran culture like the Buccaneers, it could iron out some of those issues that have been causing his fall in the draft.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

