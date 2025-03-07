Buccaneers could end draft board fall for highly-regarded pass rusher
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could add a high-value prospect with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer suggests that the Bucs should select Tennessee pass rusher James Pearce Jr., who was getting some consideration for the No. 1 overall pick early in the season.
Pearce could fall to Bucs
"The Bucs have been trying to find a good solution in the draft to their pass rush problems, and Pearce could be the answer. He underscored his athleticism at the combine and understands how to get to the quarterback with an elite burst and can really benefit the team with his versatility in lining up at a number of spots," Fischer writes.
Pearce has tumbled down draft boards for a number of reasons, including character concerns. While that is a flight risk for the Bucs, Pearce's talent is undeniable. If he lands with a team that has a strong veteran culture like the Buccaneers, it could iron out some of those issues that have been causing his fall in the draft.
