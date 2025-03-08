Buccaneers could lose Super Bowl champion WR to Broncos
It’s been a very busy last few weeks in the NFL world regarding re-signings, releases, trades, and more ahead of NFL free agency, which opens up next Wednesday at 4 PM EST.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a part of the news cycle recently with the resigning of veteran linebacker Lavonte David having the future Hall of Famer returning for another season in the red and pewter.
READ MORE: Buccaneers could trade $52 million star during free agency
With that being said, now comes the big question mark. Will Bucs’ general manager Jason Licht do it again and bring back another long-time veteran in star receiver Chris Godwin? That’s the one everyone in Tampa is keeping a close eye on as free agency nears.
If the Buccaneers were to allow Chris Godwin to walk and test free agency, it has been reported that he’d be targeted heavily across the league having plenty of suitors willing to pay a high price for his talents.
Buccaneers could lose Super Bowl champion wide receiver Chris Godwin to Broncos
In Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame’s latest article regarding good fits for every team in NFL free agency, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos are listed a team to “pounce” on Godwin if he were to become available.
“If Godwin gets out of Tampa Bay, the Broncos should pounce,” said Verderame. “Denver needs more playmakers for second-year quarterback Bo Nix, and Godwin certainly qualifies. Despite a dislocated ankle which cost him the final 10 games of the season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Paired with Courtland Sutton, Denver would be a tough cover.”
Payton sure knows real well how much of a weapon Godwin can be after facing him twice a year back in his coaching days in New Orleans.
READ MORE: Lavonte David sends message to Buccaneers fans after new contract
One thing about Licht and the front office at One Buc pride themselves in is loyalty and taking care of those that have done good for them. They think very highly of Godwin as they should with the work ethic he brings but one major problem to keep an eye on is health and how well the recovery is going for the former Super Bowl champion wide receiver.
It’s hard to think that if things are on track recovery wise for Godwin, the Buccaneers would let Godwin walk into free agency but at the end of the day, if another team has a higher offer Tampa can’t match, it’s likely Godwin could end elsewhere.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chris Godwin could be getting too expensive for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers re-sign key safety depth piece ahead of 2025 free agency
• Which NFL Draft prospect has been mocked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most?