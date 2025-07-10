Buccaneers enter camp with a loaded receiver room: Who claims the spotlight?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter 2025 training camp with one of the NFL’s most stacked wide receiver groups and a looming question about how all the pieces will fall into place.
The Buccaneers boast a deep and dynamic pass-catching unit headlined by future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, but health, youth and competition make this one of the most intriguing position battles in camp.
Heading into training camp, the wide receiver room is one of Tampa Bay’s biggest strengths and most talked-about storylines. Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame wrote on just how talented this room is.
“Tampa Bay has an embarrassment of riches at wideout with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka all in the mix," Verderame wrote.
At the top of the chart, Evans remains the clear WR1. After signing an extension this offseason, Evans continues to defy time with consistent dominance and reliability. His presence provides stability no matter how the rest of the depth chart shakes out.
But the biggest variable is the health of Chris Godwin, who suffered a dislocated ankle in Week 7 last season. As Verderame said, “Evans is the top dog, but when will Godwin be fully healthy after sustaining a dislocated ankle in Week 7 in 2024?” The Buccaneers are optimistic, but his recovery timeline will likely influence how others are deployed early on.
That opens the door for Jalen McMillan, who made a strong first impression last year with 37 receptions, 461 yards, and eight touchdowns. If Godwin isn’t full-go, McMillan has the inside track to take on a more prominent role and continue building chemistry with Baker Mayfield.
Then there’s first-round pick Emeka Egbuka. The rookie has impressed during early workouts, and his camp performance could quickly earn him playing time.
"If Egbuka shines in camp, the Buccaneers will need to figure out the depth chart behind Evans," Verderame wrote. The good news? It’s a great problem to have for Tampa, which might have the best quartet of receivers in football."
Tampa Bay will have a tough task balancing egos and opportunities, but depth at receiver isn’t a weakness — it’s an asset. If this group stays healthy and produces to its potential, Mayfield and the offense could reach even greater heights in 2025.
