Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp wants to make history with Deion Sanders
After 17 years away from an active football role, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp returned to the sport in 2023, joining Deion Sanders’ staff at the University of Colorado as a graduate assistant.
Now entering his second year, the Buccaneers icon aims to play an even larger role in developing the Buffaloes’ defensive line.
During Super Bowl 59’s Radio Row, Tampa Bay great Sapp had the opportunity to speak with FanSided’s Iain McMillan and Wyatt Spalding about his return to the game and his goals at Colorado. Sapp tackled a variety of topics, but his most significant response came when asked what success looked like to him as a coach.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals what former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is really like behind the scenes
Pewter Plank writer Ryan Heckman reported that Sapp discussed his personal goal for Deion Sanders.
"My goal is to present the National Championship trophy to the first African American coach in Deion Sanders. I want to put it in his hand," Sapp declared.
Never one to shy away from bold statements, Sapp detailed his aggressive approach to achieving that dream.
"And to do that, I'm going to have to assault the other quarterback. I like that job description for myself and my boys," Sapp said.
Known for his dominant play and animated personality, Sapp brings the same energy to his coaching style. Fans of both Colorado and the NFL Hall of Famer will undoubtedly enjoy watching his impact unfold on the field.
If his determination translates to results, the Buffaloes could be on a championship trajectory under Sanders’ leadership, with Sapp fueling the defensive charge.
READ MORE: Tristan Wirfs reveals funny moment with Baker Mayfield after Liam Coen’s Jaguars 'Duuuval' chant
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024