Should Buccaneers shock everyone and trade for star Dolphins WR?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had smooth sailing this week, winning the bye week by getting healthier as they look to carry over their momentum from the first half of the season into a strong start to the second half.
Before the Bucs face off against the New England Patriots in Week 10 following the bye, the NFL trade deadline is upon us, and Tampa Bay could be in the market for a player or two.
Injuries have piled up for the Bucs in the wide receiver room. Mike Evans has been lost for the most of the remainder of the regular season after suffering a broken clavicle, while Chris Godwin is still sidelined with a fibula injury with no sign of a return date.
With serious injuries to both their star wideouts, general manager Jason Licht could look towards the Miami Dolphins' roster to poach one of their star wide receivers, Jaylen Waddle.
Waddle to Tampa Bay?
The former first-round pick out of Alabama is having a solid year as the top target in Miami after Tyreek Hill was lost for the season with an injury. The Dolphins are currently one of the worst teams in the NFL with a 2-7 record and have already initiated a fire sale at the deadline by trading Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Many teams are aware of the situation in Miami, and it appears that the Dolphins are at least fielding calls for Waddle as well.
Licht and the Bucs rarely make a midseason move, but gauging how much it would cost to acquire a player of Waddle's caliber would be in their best interest.
With a lack of star skill power on offense, the Buccaneers have leaned on rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and depth players like Sterling Shepard and Tez Johnson. While the depth has shown up when needed, the Bucs' offense hasn't quite looked or performed the way it should without another skill player that can take eyes off of Egbuka.
Adding Waddle to this offense would absolutely solve that issue and give Baker Mayfield another lethal weapon in the passing game. Waddle would immediately fit into the offense and make an impact, and with his current contract through the 2028 season, he could be part of the next crop of star wideouts in Tampa Bay if Godwin can never fully recover from his injuries and Evans decides to hang up the cleats.
If the Buccaneers are going to make a move, they will need to do so by the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 PM ET.
