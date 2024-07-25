Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Lands With NFC South Rival
A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is signing with a division rival.
Deven Thompkins is signing with the Carolina Panthers after being waived by the Buccaneers. His departure from the team this fall was an odd situation, as domestic violence allegations were unveiled soon after he left the team.
The NFL's investigation concluded that Thompkins would not be receiving a ban or supsension under the league's personal conduct policy. Becuase of this, the young wide receiver got another opportunity in the league, coming with his former offensive coordinator.
Dave Canales, the Buccaneers' former offensive coordinator, took a head coaching job for the Panthers and is now reuniting with Thompkins, who will be a potential target for young quarterback Bryce Young.
The 24-year-old wide receiver was waived with an injury designation earlier this year, and it came just days after his wife accused him of physical abuse. Thompkins sued his wife for defamation after she threatened him with what Thompkins described as “fabricated allegations of domestic violence unless he met her financial demands for additional alimony” in the divorce proceeding.
As a Buccaneer, Thompkins was a very subpar wide receiver and average returner. The Buccaneers didn't need his services after some roster changes and a new offensive coordinator, and the Panthers, led by Canales, are taking a shot on the young wide receiver as they look to add more weapons around Young.
Thompkins caught 22 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown through his two seasons with Tampa Bay, with his production primarily coming in 2023. Not only is he now reunited with Canales, but he'll also reunite with another former Buccaneers wide receiver in David Moore.
It'll be interesting to see Thompkins go through training camp and preseason as he looks to find his way onto the 53-man roster later this fall.
