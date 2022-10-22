The Arizona Cardinals won't play on a Sunday for the first time all season after defeating the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football to open Week 7.

While the team will enjoy a few extra days off (Cardinals fans may also need a few off from watching their team), there's still a range of solid games for Arizona diehards to take in on Sunday.

For the purpose of these rankings, we're leaving out the nationally televised Sunday/Monday Night Football games.

If you're not blessed with the wonderful RedZone channel, here's each game ranked for Cardinals fans to watch purely based on intrigue.

*Note: NFL football has been horrible this year. Do not hold these rankings to heart if the games go sideways*

Ranking Each Game Cardinals Fans Should Watch Tomorrow

Grab the popcorn

Kansas City @ San Francisco- This should be the easy one, right? Patrick Mahomes and friends visit the 49ers, who just snatched Christian McCaffrey, in a game even Cardinals fans should be tuning in for.

Seattle @ Los Angeles- The Seahawks are playing solid football, and if the Chargers can find any sort of form they once previously had, this should be one of the better games of the week.

New York (Giants) @ Jacksonville- Never would I have thought we'd place a game so high on this list, but both squads are playing surprisingly good football right now.

Detroit @ Dallas- The return of Dak Prescott against a surprisingly good Lions offense should bode well for casual viewers. We know how scrappy Detroit has been under Dan Campbell, and Micah Parsons is must-see TV any time he's on the field.

There's some potential

Green Bay @ Washington- Can Aaron Rodgers and company get it together? We'll see. The Packers are normally a solid team by this point in the season but haven't pieced it together, and will now face Taylor Heinicke who once took them down to the wire.

Cleveland @ Baltimore- Who doesn't love a good AFC North showdown? This meeting would be better with Deshaun Watson playing opposite of Lamar Jackson, but Jackson is playing at MVP levels right now and is a must-watch.

Atlanta @ Cincinnati- Any opportunity to watch Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase play football together is normally great despite their lack of stellar play thus far, although the Falcons look to again upset another team after beating the 49ers at home last week.

Indianapolis @ Tennessee- Sure, this is a divisional battle, but boy have these teams been underwhelming. Can Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry save the day? We're not tuning in to find out.

Houston @ Las Vegas: Which Raiders team will show up? If it's one that features plenty of action to Davante Adams, count us in. But two combined wins from both teams don't make this a very enticing meeting.

Avoid, for varying reasons

New York (Jets) @ Denver- With Russell Wilson out, this matchup now becomes interesting for not superb reasons. This might be a trainwreck you can't look away from, but if you're looking for points, elsewhere may be a good call.

Tampa Bay @ Carolina- Quite frankly, the Buccaneers should be all over Carolina, especially now without CMC. Taking into consideration the Buccaneers will look to avenge their loss to the Steelers, things may get ugly for the Panthers.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals Very Much Alive in NFC West Race

DeAndre Hopkins Excels in Season Debut

Evaluating Cardinals Week 7 Snap Counts

Keaontay Ingram Talks First NFL TD

A.J. Green Doesn't Appear in Cardinals Win on TNF

Budda Baker Praises Cardinals Defense

Cardinals Report Card: Week 7 Win Over Saints

Kyler Murray's Thoughts After Win vs. Saints

What Went Right/Wrong in Cardinals' Big Win vs Saints

Four Takeaways from Cardinals' 42-34 Win Over Saints