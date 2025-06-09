Cardinals' draft pick could play pivotal role in 2025
The Arizona Cardinals had a busy offseason after their 2024 season didn't quite go according to plan. After going 8-9 and missing the playoffs last year, the Cardinals will be looking to bounce back in a big way this upcoming season.
They put a ton of effort into free agency and continued that into the 2025 NFL Draft, focusing heavily on the defensive side of the ball.
Much of the focus as Arizona heads into mandatory minicamp will be on these new faces to the franchise, with plenty of it geared towards the rookies.
The likes of Will Johnson and Walter Nolen III will likely be at the top of lists of players to watch and who will be expected to make an impact in their rookie years. However, according to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, the Cardinals' seventh-round draft pick, safety Kitan Crawford, could be the one who plays a vital role for them in 2025.
"Crawford's workout was more impressive than his film at Nevada, but he didn't feel like a seventh-round selection," wrote Trapasso. "There's an uphill climb ahead of the former Nevada star to seeing the field at safety. He has the athletic gifts to make noise early in camp."
Crawford played four seasons with the Texas Longhorns before transferring to Nevada for his final collegiate season. He struggled to find the field much at Texas as a starter, which ultimately led to his transfer.
In his final season at Nevada, Crawford was named an honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference player. That year, he started 12 games, coming away with seven pass breakups, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and a forced fumble.
Crawford's stats might now wow anyone, but he tested extremely well at the combine. Crawford lacks the ideal height and length of an NFL safety, but plays explosively with elite-level speed that makes him one of those "ball hawk" type of defenders.
Crawford likely won't gain immediate playing time with the Cardinals, but there is a path for him to earn some playing time as the season progresses if he can develop in areas where he might not excel. Learning from a guy such as Budda Baker should help in this area, and at least he will be a great addition to the special teams unit as he earned honorable mentions in that area for the All-Big 12 team during his final season with the Longhorns.
