Is Arizona Cardinals First-Round Pick Ready for Starting Job?
The Arizona Cardinals are looking to get over the hump. They haven't made the playoffs since 2015 and have the longest division drought since winning the NFC West back in 2015.
Things should surely turn around for the Cards soon, and many have even pegged them as a favorite to make the playoffs.
A main reason for the optimism amongst fans and pundits alike has been the improvement of the defense this offseason. The secondary stayed pretty much intact besides some depth pieces and second-round pick Will Johnson, so they should once again be a force to reckon with on the backend.
Walter Nolen: Ready for Arizona Cardinals DL
Where Arizona had the most action was across their front seven. They added Josh Sweat, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Calais Campbell, and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and drafted standout defensive lineman Walter Nolen III with the 16th overall pick.
Nolen III will seamlessly fit into the front seven for the Cardinals, but it remains to be seen in what capacity. We should know more once training camp rolls around; however, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder believes his outlook will be fighting for the lone remaining starting DL spot with fellow former first-round pick Darius Robinson.
Vying for Starting Duties
"The Cardinals made some major changes to their defensive line this offseason, signing Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson in addition to drafting Nolen. The three free-agent additions, and 2024 trade deadline acquisition Baron Browning, feel like shoo-ins to start, leaving one job in the trenches up for grabs," wrote Holder. "The Ole Miss product is entering training camp as the favorite to win the first-string role, but 2024 first-round pick Darius Robinson won’t go down without a fight."
Nolen III began his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Ole Miss, where we finally got to see how dominant he could be. During his final season, he racked up 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three passes defended, and two fumble recoveries on his way to earning multiple accolades, including a Consensus All-American, Outland Trophy Finalist, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Semifinalist.
It was a steal for the Cards to snag Nolen in the middle of the first round, and he will be competing with Robinson for the last open starting defensive line spot.
After being drafted late in the first round in 2024, Robinson only saw action in six games last year after missing the first half of the season due to a calf strain injury. He didn't start at all and only recorded one sack and a tackle for loss. However, now with a fully healthy offseason, he will look to push the former SEC great for the starting spot along a strong Arizona front.
The two will duke it out as we make our way to training camp, but don't be shocked if the Cardinals eventually give both equal amounts of playing time once the season gets underway, as they now have the luxury of rotating solid players in and out of the game.
