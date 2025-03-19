Chargers position changes could define OL on final roster
The offensive line in front of Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers continues to take shape.
With the signing of Mekhi Becton and the announcement of newest arrival Andre James, guard and center spots, respectively, have either new starters or a guaranteed intense summer competition.
Two positions changes figure to round out the depth. Former first-rounder Zion Johnson has been mentioned as a possible position change to center. Despite being a popular cut candidate, Trey Pipkins III could be on the move back to offensive tackle after another Chargers depth tackle signed with the Washington Commanders.
In the case of Johnson, he might be the odd man out at center now, provided he can show anything at all over the summer while attempting a new position. He’s possibly in the mix there with James and Bradley Bozeman, but still projects to be out of the running at guard ahead of the team likely using an early-round pick on the spot.
Then there’s Pipkins, whose $6.75 million in savings if cut is a detail the Chargers could look to simply absorb. He didn’t work out at guard, clearly, but there’s something to be said about having a strong sixth lineman who can back up multiple spots. Pipkins can be a swing tackle in a pinch, at least.
These aren’t overly attractive or splash moves by the Chargers. Even Becton is a risk, as the Chargers hit him with a big payday after just one successful season as a guard.
But the Chargers had to do something in front of Herbert. All involved have chosen a budget-friendly route with some booming upside and a splash of versatility. It’s quite on brand for this regime, if nothing else.
