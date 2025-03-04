Could Chargers be interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers star?
The Los Angeles Chargers front office has heard this so much that they are starting to become sick. The team must add a wide receiver this offseason.
Now, how the team manages that can be decided in a few ways. First, the team could look at the 2025 NFL Draft as the place to find a younger talent.
Second, the team could be looking into free agency to land a big name like Tee Higgins. But what if the team could pull off a trade for a talented young receiver?
According to Michael Baca, digital content editor at the official NFL website, the San Francisco 49ers are open to moving Brandon Aiyuk.
"Rapoport adds that those factors of San Francisco wanting to get younger and the team's spending make Aiyuk's situation one to keep an eye on," wrote Baca.
Of course, with the recent news that the 49ers have traded Deebo Samuel, it may be a little more difficult to trade for Aiyuk at the moment.
If the Chargers plan to go down this avenue, it would be expected that the franchise would take on Aiyuk's massive four-year $120 million he signed last offseason.
Aiyuk will also be coming off a season-ending injury he suffered last year. Would the decision to make the trade come back to bite the Chargers?
