Chargers fan favorite rookie reveals early morning wake-up routine
The Los Angeles Chargers will be taking the field for the first time against another opponent when they meet the Detroit Lions on Thursday in the Hall of Game.
At this point in the preseason, it will be nice to see the players get to hit someone other than a teammate.
It will also be great to see the guys fighting for a roster spot and the rookies taking in their first NFL game.
There are plenty of names fans will want to see in action, including names like wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, pass rusher Kyle Kennard, and fan favorite rookie, Oronde Gadsden II.
Gadsden has looked the part for the Chargers so far during camp, and it could be his work ethic that is standing out to the coaching staff and the fans.
Gadsden told the media on Tuesday that he and teammate Marlowe Wax wake up at 5:15 am every morning to prepare for practice.
Gadsden and Wax were teammates in college at Syracuse, and maybe this is something they did back in college, but kudos to anyone who wakes up that early willingly, because I will never.
The rookie tight end has a real chance to make an immediate impact in the tight end room. Hopefully, he will get some run time during the game on Thursday.
