Chargers injuries list piles up as big names miss training camp practice
The Los Angeles Chargers are less than a week away from their preseason opener and the wear and tear of training camp continues to emerge.
Case in point, to end the week on Friday, the Chargers had a huge list of names missing in action.
According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the following players didn’t work to end the week:
- OT Rashawn Slater
- WR Jalen Reagor
- CB Benjamin St-Juste
- CB Deane Leonard
- RB Raheim Sanders
- WR Luke Grimm
- TE McCallan Castles
- Edge Bud Dupree
- WR Brenden Rice
- Edge Kylan Guidry
- Edge Garmon Randolph
RELATED: Maybe Greg Roman was right about this wild comparison for breakout rookie WR
Slater continues to be out with a small physical setback at the same time he’s likely in deep contract extension talks.
The injuries to wideouts, including hyped undrafted product Luke Grimm, explained why the Chargers just worked out a handful of receivers, signing one free agent in the aftermath.
With Najee Harris still out and Raheim Sanders (another hyped undrafted free agent) dealing with an injury, the Chargers signed Nyheim Hines.
RELATED: Chargers have potential blockbuster move after AFC West rival's flub
Some of the listed names, such as veteran pass-rusher Bud Dupree, merely got veteran rest days. And Harbaugh has shortened practices this summer in response to the inclusion of the fourth preseason game.
But overall, this is a bigger list than the Chargers would probably like to see before the calendar even turns to August.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers defender admits the team is brutally lying about his height
Najee Harris makes first appearance at Chargers training camp since eye injury
Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden takes 'notable step forward' in training camp
Omarion Hampton destroys sled, proving Justin Herbert will be protected in pass game
Former Chargers wide receiver signs with NFC contender
Chargers host free agents on workouts, sign WR before training camp practice