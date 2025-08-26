Chargers news: Hollywood love affair, fan favorite causes frenzy, and more
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting closer and closer to the start of the regular season. As the excitement builds, there's still plenty to discuss.
Let's take a closer look at some of the headlines leading the team as we take another step closer to the regular season with our Chargers news roundup.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers roster cuts & news tracker 2025: Full list of players released
Love Is In The Air
Quarterback Justin Herbert has apparently found love in the arms of pop star Madison Beer. The two have been spotted together on a couple of occasions, and now fans must wonder if the camera will be on Beer for the entirety of an upcoming Chargers game.
Trolling
As roster cuts are going down, safety Tony Jefferson had some fun with fans on social media by sharing the scissor emoji. Jefferson claims it was about the San Diego Padres game, but we all know a good troll game when we see it.
Brenden Rice
It's not a surprise, but the Chargers have released wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Jerry Rice. Now it only makes sense for him to suit up for another team from the state of California.
To stay up to date with every roster move the Chargers make before the deadline later today, keep it right here with us.
