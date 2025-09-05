Chargers get ominous injury news ahead of Week 1 opener vs. Chiefs in Brazil
Only hours from Friday night's season-opening kickoff in Brazil and there is mystery surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers.
Given head coach Jim Harbaugh's cryptic messages, we're still not sure who will start at running back against the Kansas City Chiefs: veteran Najee Harris or rookie Omarion Hampton. And now a new concern has arisen as starting offensive lineman and free-agent gem Mekhi Becton has added to the Chargers' injury list.
MORE: Did Jim Harbaugh accidentally leak Omarion Hampton to steal start from Najee Harris?
Becton is reportedly questionable for the AFC West showdown with an "illness."
Already suffering a season-ending loss to Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, the loss of Becton would be a significant blow in both protecting quarterback Justin Herbert and opening holes for Harbaugh's coveted running game.
MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert expresses interest in competing in L.A. 2028 Olympics
Signed a free agent after he won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Becton missed most of training camp with assorted injuries but returned to practice in late August and was named the starter at right guard.
The Chargers and Chiefs kickoff Friday at 5 p.m. in Sao Paulo's in Corinthians Arena.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have big plans for recent trade acquisition
Chargers vs Chiefs, NFL Week 1: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs referee crew for Week 1 revealed
Chargers to stay near airport for ‘business trip’ vs. Chiefs in Brazil
Chargers' Justin Herbert expresses interest in competing in L.A. 2028 Olympics
Chargers’ treatment by NFL with Brazil game blasted by ESPN host