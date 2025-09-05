Charger Report

Chargers get ominous injury news ahead of Week 1 opener vs. Chiefs in Brazil

Los Angeles Chargers' starting right guard Mekhi Becton is a late add to the injury report with an undisclosed illness.

Richie Whitt

Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt
Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Only hours from Friday night's season-opening kickoff in Brazil and there is mystery surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers.

Given head coach Jim Harbaugh's cryptic messages, we're still not sure who will start at running back against the Kansas City Chiefs: veteran Najee Harris or rookie Omarion Hampton. And now a new concern has arisen as starting offensive lineman and free-agent gem Mekhi Becton has added to the Chargers' injury list.

MORE: Did Jim Harbaugh accidentally leak Omarion Hampton to steal start from Najee Harris?

Becton is reportedly questionable for the AFC West showdown with an "illness."

Already suffering a season-ending loss to Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, the loss of Becton would be a significant blow in both protecting quarterback Justin Herbert and opening holes for Harbaugh's coveted running game.

MORE: Chargers' Justin Herbert expresses interest in competing in L.A. 2028 Olympics

Signed a free agent after he won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Becton missed most of training camp with assorted injuries but returned to practice in late August and was named the starter at right guard.

The Chargers and Chiefs kickoff Friday at 5 p.m. in Sao Paulo's in Corinthians Arena.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks with guard Mekhi Becton (73)during training camp
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks with guard Mekhi Becton (73)during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

