Chargers news: LA's free-agent signing, Trey Lance update and more

Get caught up on everything Los Angeles Chargers before the team's second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman and guard Zion Johnson and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
Los Angeles Chargers center Bradley Bozeman and guard Zion Johnson and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
It's game day for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers will meet the New Orleans Saints in their second preseason game of the year.

It will be another chance for some players to make a statement that they belong on the final 53-man roster.

RELATED: Ladd McConkey update finally gives Los Angeles Chargers some positive injury news

Before we get there, let's get caught up on everything surrounding the team with our Chargers news roundup.

OL Depth

The Chargers have brought in some offensive line depth with the signing of veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe, who has a connection to general manager Joe Hortiz.

Lance Not Starting

After his stellar performance in the Hall of Fame Game, Trey Lance will not be starting in the team's game against the Saints. Instead, it will be Taylor Heinicke who gets the nod.

Massive Loss

Everyone knows how terribly the loss of Rashawn Slater is, but the analytics prove that it is even worse. The Chargers must address this major loss before the start of the regular season.

RELATED: Mekhi Becton injury has Chargers' free-agent prize still missing practice

Who To Watch

Eric Smith of the official Chargers website has everything you need to know on which players to watch during the matchup with the Saints.

Allen Prediction

Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue shares predictions on what Keenan Allen's stat line could be at the end of the 2025 season.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen during training camp at The Bolt.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications.

