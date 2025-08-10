Chargers news: LA's free-agent signing, Trey Lance update and more
It's game day for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers will meet the New Orleans Saints in their second preseason game of the year.
It will be another chance for some players to make a statement that they belong on the final 53-man roster.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey update finally gives Los Angeles Chargers some positive injury news
Before we get there, let's get caught up on everything surrounding the team with our Chargers news roundup.
OL Depth
The Chargers have brought in some offensive line depth with the signing of veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe, who has a connection to general manager Joe Hortiz.
Lance Not Starting
After his stellar performance in the Hall of Fame Game, Trey Lance will not be starting in the team's game against the Saints. Instead, it will be Taylor Heinicke who gets the nod.
Massive Loss
Everyone knows how terribly the loss of Rashawn Slater is, but the analytics prove that it is even worse. The Chargers must address this major loss before the start of the regular season.
RELATED: Mekhi Becton injury has Chargers' free-agent prize still missing practice
Who To Watch
Eric Smith of the official Chargers website has everything you need to know on which players to watch during the matchup with the Saints.
Allen Prediction
Michael Peterson of Bolts From The Blue shares predictions on what Keenan Allen's stat line could be at the end of the 2025 season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL analyst sounds the alarm on Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
Chargers supposedly-elite defense questioned in latest NFL power rankings
NFL analysts react to Chargers' 'catastrophic' loss of Rashawn Slater
Chargers' top free-agent options after Rashawn Slater season-ending injury