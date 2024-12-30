How are Chargers fans feeling about playoff scenarios heading into Week 18?
It's a good week to be a member of the Los Angeles Chargers fanbase. The Chargers clinched a playoff spot with their win over the New England Patriots in Week 17. However, the job is not finished.
The team has a chance at the fifth seed if the Pittsburgh Steelers were to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals and if they were to win the season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, would it make sense for head coach Jim Harbaugh to rest the starters since the team has already clinched a postseason spot?
MORE: NFL flex scheduling just did Chargers huge playoff favor
The Chargers can't be worse than the sixth seed with the Denver Broncos' loss to the Bengals in Week 17. So, by benching the starters, the Chargers would be playing it safe. However, the outcome of the Steelers-Bengals game on Saturday could change everything.
Of course, the discussion of benching stars just doesn't sound like a Harbaugh move. If anything, Harbaugh wants his players going into the postseason with the same mindset they had in Week 18.
There are a lot of moving parts to this decision, the first being if the Steelers can win on Saturday. After that outcome, all the dominoes will start to fall.
