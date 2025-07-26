Chargers' wide receiver named among top fantasy football sleepers in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers are again putting their hopes for improvement in the passing game on their second-round pick.
It worked for them in 2024, with Ladd McConkey proving to be more than capable of producing at a high volume. Now, they hope to strike oil again with Tre Harris, their 2025 second-round selection out of Ole Miss.
While it's still early in camp, Harris has been playing well and was prasied for his route-running by Justin Herbert. Those words caught the attention of Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, who named Harris among his top fantasy football sleepers in 2025.
"There's no doubt Ladd McConkey is the top receiver for the Bolts, but things get blurry quickly after that. Quentin Johnston has impressed as well in camp, but the 2023 first-round pick's first two seasons have been less than impressive," Davenport wrote.
"Worst case, Harris could open the season on the boundary in three-receiver sets. But it’s also more than possible the Johnston hype is just that—and by the time Week 1 rolls around, Harris will have bumped him from the starting lineup."
The sudden retirement of Mike Williams moved Harris up the depth chart in a hurry. As the WR3, at worst, he could see more targets than expected, which is why Davenport believes fantasy owners should have him on their radar.
