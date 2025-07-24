Chargers rookie Tre Harris clears the biggest hurdle with Justin Herbert already
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting in game mode as the team will have their first preseason meeting at the Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions.
That matchup is a little over a week away, and the Chargers are putting in the work to showcase new talent in their first action of 2025.
One new name that Chargers fans already know, but will need to memorize, is rookie wide receiver Tre Harris.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert shares thoughts on concluded Tre Harris holdout
Harris struck a deal with the team at the start of training camp, and since then, has not looked back. When asked about what he sees from the rookie receiver, quarterback Justin Herbert only had praise.
RELATED: Chargers' hyped rookie Tre Harris talks Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and more
“He runs really crisp routes, and he’s picked up the offense well, too. You know when you‘re out there, he’s going to run the right route and you don’t have to worry about that," Herbert said when talking about what he has seen from Harris early on.
Having Herbert and Harris build a bond during camp is vital to the success this team may see late in the season. The 2025 second-round pick is going to be asked to make an immediate impact with this team. It appears that he may be up for that challenge.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers 'shocking' cut candidate isn't a surprise
JJ Watt takes hilarious shot at Philip Rivers after retirement announcement
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh is about to make a drastic mistake
Jim Harbaugh’s Najee Harris injury update casts intrigue over Chargers training camp
Chargers return to San Diego for first padded practice of training camp
Jim Harbaugh drops weird, sudden injury news on Chargers' unpaid star