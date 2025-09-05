Los Angeles Chargers inactive list for Week 1 matchup vs. Chiefs
The day has finally arrived. The Los Angeles Chargers will begin their regular slate of the 2025 schedule with a massive matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in just a few short hours.
This is a big game for many reasons. First, this game is being played in Brazil, which is a move to continue to make the NFL brand more global.

Second of all, this is a major test for the Chargers to prove they belong in the discussion of best teams, not just in the AFC, but in the NFL.
So, who will the Chargers have on hand in such a big game? Here is the current injury report, and a major late addition to the report and the inactives for Week 1.
Guard Mekhi Becton was put on the injury report early on Friday. It appears the Chargers' big free agent addition is facing an illness.
The Chargers can't afford more missing starters on the offensive line. Becton not being able to go will be a massive blow for the unit.

The injury report can't be an excuse, though. For the most part, it seems the Chargers will be able to go full force into a game that can change the entire trajectory of the season.
