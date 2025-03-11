Chargers should target these free agents on Day 2 of NFL free agency tampering
The Los Angeles Chargers earned some mixed reactions on the first day of NFL free agency’s legal tampering window.
There, they made a big splash by re-signing Khalil Mack. But they also lost a key part of the defensive line and made a big splash from outside the team with a possible backup corneback.
The biggest splash of all was agreeing to terms with running back Najee Harris, though the reception was mixed.
Still, this Chargers front office is known for taking a methodical approach. Here’s a look at some of the best remaining free agents they should target.
DL Jonathan Allen
If Allen gets out of his visit with Minnesota (unlikely), he’s the type of versatile defender who could offset the loss of Poona Ford. They got Teair Tart back, but defensive linemen remain a Round 1-type of need right now, especially now that the surrounding pass rush just lost Joey Bosa and doesn’t have a replacement.
WR Amari Cooper
Even Darius Slayton is off the board, so if the Chargers don’t want to wait and think about Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper might be the best option. He’s 30 now, but could provide a nice short-term boost.
RELATED: Chargers were right to say 'no thanks' on Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
TE Evan Engram
Tight end remains a massive need too. Engram isn’t big, but he’d add another pass-catcher who can get open well and space the field.
G Will Fries
Harris can succeed and Justin Herbert can be better protected if the Chargers find ways to upgrade across the interior of the offensive line. Fries is one of those guys who could take over as a starter and provide an upgrade right away.
G Mekhi Becton
Becton switched to guard last year and won it all in Philly. Now, he’s probably going to cost a nice chunk of change, but the Chargers can’t really spare any expense in this area.
