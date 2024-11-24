Why Broncos approved schedule change vs. Chargers
The Week 16 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos has been moved to a primetime slot. The NFL announced that the pivotal AFC West matchup will be moved to Prime Video's Thursday Night Football. The game has replaced a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.
According to Sports Illustrated Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer, the Broncos had the final say in this game being flexed and made the decision that they hope will give them the extra advantage during a potential postseason race.
"Broncos had to sign off on the Week 16 TNF flex, b/c it's their 2nd TNF road game. They were alerted Tuesday. Interesting element—Denver plays Cincinnati in Week 17 (X-mas week). Bengals got flexed out of TNF. So Denver gains the edge that the Bengals previously had for Week 17," Breer tweeted.
Barring an absolute meltdown by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers and Broncos look to be in the middle of a heated battle for a wild card spot. The Broncos are of the belief the Cincinnati Bengals will also be in the race. So, gaining some extra days of rest before playing them could be the edge the team needs.
Buckle up, folks. It's time to start thinking about postseason positioning.
