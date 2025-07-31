Will Justin Herbert, Chargers starters play vs. Lions?
NFL football is finally back tonight! The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions in this year's Hall of Fame Game in Canton. The first preseason game of the season will be in July, a welcome early start to football for fans everywhere.
Since it's preseason, starters usually don't play. For the Chargers, head coach Jim Harbaugh already said that "veteran traditional starters" will not suit up on Thursday against the Lions. "This group includes the obvious names such as Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater, Khalil Mack and Derwin James, Jr., but also includes others such as Daiyan Henley and Quentin Johnston."
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers star WR is dealing with 'minor' injury
Ladd McConkey will also not play in this game, according to coach Harbaugh.
The starting quarterback for the Chargers will be Trey Lance, the former No.3 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers. Lance spent 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a one year deal with the Bolts this offseason. Lance will likely play the first half, with undrafted rookie DJ Uiagalelei set to take over after. Taylor Heinicke will suit up as the emergency third quarterback.
RELATED: Chargers could be headed for disaster with head-scratching experiment
This will be the first NFL game action for rookies. Omarion Hampton, Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Oronde Gadsden II will all play on Thursday night. The Chargers and Lions are fortunate to have an extra preseason game to evaluate talent this summer.
This should be a fun one despite no starters playing.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 most impressive players from Chargers training camp so far
Chargers UDFA has flashed in nearly all 10 training camp practices so far
Chargers' $18M rising star working back from injury quickly at training camp
Chargers have a glaring weakness no one seems to be discussing
Jim Harbaugh takes shot at NBA, MLB with joke about NFL Hall of Fame Game
Chargers linked to most puzzling three-team trade you can imagine