Los Angeles Chargers could feast on Jaguars’ fire sale
The Los Angeles Chargers are buyers as Jim Harbaugh looks to propel the team into the next level of contention in 2025.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, it seems, are very much sellers.
Those Jaguars shockingly cut tight end Evan Engram before free agency, getting out from under his $14.75 million contract despite the 30-year-old weapon’s Pro Bowl resume and spot in the offense.
Engram appeared in just nine games last year, but in 2023, he caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns. The former first-round pick (2017) only averages just 9.9 yards per catch, but has proven to be a versatile, important safety valve within offenses.
The Chargers have a massive need at the tight end position and Engram could easily be one of the guys they end up targeting. Adding a veteran like him on a small deal, plus drafting the position high could be a nice way to balance things on the depth chart for Justin Herbert.
With the Jaguars going on a cutting spree, perhaps the Chargers should keep an eye on some of Jacksonville’s impending free agents such as guard Brandon Scherff, too. That, or perhaps pick up the phone and see if they’d be interested in trading someone like running back Travis Etienne or even another depth wideout.
Harbaugh and the Chargers have liked their low-risk, high-upside moves so far, with the Jaguars looking like a team that could present them with a few similar opportunities that fit the theme.
