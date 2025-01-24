Los Angeles Chargers star earns spot on All-Rookie Team
The Los Angeles Chargers had a very successful 2024 season. The franchise made the postseason for the first time since 2022.
It was one and done for the Chargers in the postseason; however, that doesn't mean that this season should soon be forgotten.
It takes time to build a franchise, but the Chargers have wasted no time in finding the right building blocks, especially with their first selection from the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Pro Football Writers of America released their rookie awards for the 2024 season. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took home Rookie Of The Year.
However, Chargers tackle Joe Alt earned All-Rookie Team honors. Alt played 1,010 snaps this season.
In that time, Alt received eight penalties and just allowed six sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Alt finished the season with the 19th-best grade of all tackles in the league.
Picking an offensive lineman with your first selection is never the eye-popping selection that fans are dreaming of.
However, when it is someone as talented as Alt, it would be hard for anyone to pass him up. Harbaugh's first draft was a home run, as the team also selected wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
The foundation is here for the Chargers to potentially take the next step in 2025. Nailing this year's draft will put the franchise on an even faster track.
