Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers star earns spot on All-Rookie Team

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a hot start under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh's first NFL Draft selection has been a home run selection.

Tyler Reed

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers had a very successful 2024 season. The franchise made the postseason for the first time since 2022.

It was one and done for the Chargers in the postseason; however, that doesn't mean that this season should soon be forgotten.

RELATED: NFL execs predicting Chargers to make blockbuster WR trade

It takes time to build a franchise, but the Chargers have wasted no time in finding the right building blocks, especially with their first selection from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Joe Al
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pro Football Writers of America released their rookie awards for the 2024 season. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took home Rookie Of The Year.

However, Chargers tackle Joe Alt earned All-Rookie Team honors. Alt played 1,010 snaps this season.

Joe Al
Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

In that time, Alt received eight penalties and just allowed six sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Alt finished the season with the 19th-best grade of all tackles in the league.

Picking an offensive lineman with your first selection is never the eye-popping selection that fans are dreaming of.

Ladd McConke
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, when it is someone as talented as Alt, it would be hard for anyone to pass him up. Harbaugh's first draft was a home run, as the team also selected wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

The foundation is here for the Chargers to potentially take the next step in 2025. Nailing this year's draft will put the franchise on an even faster track.

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Would Chargers cut Gus Edwards with J.K. Dobbins going to free agency?

Cooper Kupp might trump DK Metcalf on list of Chargers trade targets

Would Chargers' Joe Hortiz really blow big draft assets on risks like DK Metcalf?

DK Metcalf sparks more Chargers trade buzz reactions

Los Angeles Chargers could lose star defender to fierce rival

Khalil Mack reveal could be bad news for Joey Bosa

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News