Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft Tracker: Picks, Analysis and More
Following a Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers and a month-plus of free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs are back to work preparing for the coming season. The 2024 NFL Draft is general manager Brett Veach's latest avenue for improvement.
Entering the draft with a couple of needs and seven picks, Kansas City set itself up well. Despite picking dead last in the opening round, Veach and Co. stayed true to their draft board and maintained some flexibility. With the draft now underway, the next class of Chiefs is becoming a reality.
In the Arrowhead Report draft tracker, you'll find every pertinent piece of information regarding Kansas City's haul. It consists of a pre-draft analysis of needs, up-to-date information on picks and post-draft UDFA news. Without further ado, let's break down the Chiefs' 2024 draft.
Kansas City Chiefs' biggest needs in 2024 NFL Draft
Kansas City has a clear set of positional needs that rise above everything else. Coming off a dreadful 2023-24 showing from the wide receiver group outside of Rashee Rice, it's clear that improvement is necessary. The addition of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is nice, although doubling down by selecting a wideout in the draft makes plenty of sense.
Offensive tackle, specifically left tackle, is the other top-two Chiefs need. With Donovan Smith still on the free agent market but unsigned, there's no proven veteran in the room. 2023 third-rounder Wanya Morris is a nice depth piece at the least, but the jury is still out on him as a long-term solution. Veach recently hinted at bringing in competition for Morris before training camp.
After that, positions like running back, tight end, cornerback and interior linemen on both sides are sensible spots to pursue players at. There aren't many places where Kansas City couldn't use more depth, especially with the team routinely going deep into the postseason. Expect Veach and his staff to keep addressing secondary and tertiary needs.
Tracking Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft picks
Round 1, pick 28: Xavier Worthy (WR, Texas) via TRADE with Buffalo Bills
TRADE DETAILS: KC sends pick Nos. 32, 95, 221 to BUF for pick Nos. 28, 133, 248
- Instant analysis: In a minor surprise trade-up with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City moves up four spots and lands the fastest wideout in the 2024 class. Worthy is a dangerous weapon who is a very fun fit with Brown and Rice in the offense. Patrick Mahomes lands a new weapon who he should develop quite a bit of chemistry with over the next half-decade.
Round 2, pick 63: Kingsley Suamataia (OT, BYU) via TRADE with San Francisco 49ers
TRADE DETAILS: KC sends pick Nos. 64 and 173 to SF for pick Nos. 63 and 211
- Instant analysis: Moving up one spot in the second round, the Chiefs go and get their potential left tackle of the future. Foote had Suamataia landing in Kansas City at pick No. 32 in his predictive mock on Thursday, which would've been a fine selection. At 63rd overall, the reigning champs get an athletic, high-ceiling tackle to compete with Wanya Morris right out of the gate.
Round 4, pick 131: Jared Wiley (TE, TCU)
- Instant analysis: With Irv Smith Jr. on a one-year deal and Noah Gray being a nice tight end No. 2 complement to Travis Kelce, this is a very solid depth move for the Chiefs. Wiley is a good athlete who moves well and offers fun upside. He needs to improve his blocking before being a regular contributor, but the value in round four is good.
Round 4, pick 133: Jaden Hicks (S, Washington State)
- Instant analysis: Hicks is one of the better safeties in this class. Regardless of positional need, this is an awesome value selection for Kansas City. Hicks did a bit of everything for the Cougars in college and plays with an aggressiveness and instincts that can't be taught. He'll factor into the secondary picture in the post-L'Jarius Sneed era as the Chiefs shuffle some pieces and figure out who fits where.
Round 5, pick 159: Hunter Nourzad (iOL, Penn State)
- Instant analysis: Nourzad has a ton of experience under his belt at several offensive line spots. He's almost surely an interior lineman at the next level, but his versatility between guard and center is reminiscent of former Chief Nick Allegretti. This is a solid Day 3 pickup for Kansas City as they continue to keep the offensive line room stocked up.
Round 6, pick 211: Kamal Hadden (CB, Tennessee)
- Instant analysis: Injuries robbed Hadden of consistently putting things together for Tennessee, and they also factored into him sliding past Day 2. Nevertheless, his upside is tremendous and he surrendered just 96 yards in coverage in 311 total snaps played last season. Hadden has work to do as a run defender and is rough around the edges, sure. But at pick 211, it's hard to not like his blend of size, ceiling and production when on the field.
Round 7, pick 248: C.J. Hanson (OG, Holy Cross)
- Instant analysis: Hanson has several seasons of starting experience on the ledger and was a very competent right guard during his time at Holy Cross. The 23-year-old projects as a backup but has a fantastic athletic profile that turned some heads both during athletic testing and at the East-West Shrine Bowl. This is a solid way to end a very productive draft for Kansas City.
Kansas City Chiefs undrafted free agent news
A list of players who didn't get selected in the draft but have been tied to the Chiefs. Click here for our full UDFA tracker.
- TCU RB Emani Bailey
- USC DB Christian Roland-Wallace
- UCLA RB Carson Steele
- Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs (verbal commitment)
- Marshall OL Ethan Driskell (verbal commitment)
- Washington State S Sam Lockett (minicamp invite)
- Northwestern LB Bryce Gallagher (minicamp invite)
- Florida State DT Fabien Lovett Sr.
- James Madison WR Reggie Brown
- Ole Miss QB Spencer Sanders (minicamp invite)
- Villanova OT Nick Torres
- Southern Miss LB Swayze Bozeman
- Ohio LB Bryce Houston (minicamp invite)
- Villanova RB TD Ayo-Durojaiye (minicamp invite)
- Villanova WR Jaaron Hayek (minicamp invite)
- East Stroudsburg EDGE Deshawn McCarthy (minicamp invite)
- Arkansas State OL Jalen Cunningham
- Utah CB Miles Battle
- BYU P Ryan Rehkow
- North Texas K Noah Rauschenberg (minicamp invite)
- Penn State RB Trey Potts (minicamp invite)
- Virginia Tech DL Mario Kendricks (minicamp invite)
- Charlotte EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma
- North Dakota State WR Zach Mathis (minicamp invite)
- Kansas State WR Phillip Brooks III
- Chattanooga OL Griffin McDowell
- Oklahoma OL McKade Mettauer
- Texas Tech TE Baylor Cupp
- Central Connecticut LB Luquay Washington
- San Diego State CB Noah Tumblin (minicamp invite)
- Kansas DL Devin Phillips (minicamp invite)
- Akron WR Daniel George (minicamp invite)
- Bentley CB Mathieu Severance (minicamp invite)
- Texas State OL Brey Walker (minicamp invite)
- North Texas WR Kaylon Horton (minicamp invite)
- Kent State CB DJ Miller
- Buffalo LB Joe Andreessen (minicamp invite)