Chiefs vs. Ravens Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for 2024 NFL Season Opener?
With kickoff of the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have submitted their inactive player lists for the first game of the year. Here's who will not suit up in the AFC Championship Game rematch, according to Matt McMullen.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Baltimore Ravens
- WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (sternoclavicular joint dislocation)
- OT Ethan Driskell
- OL CJ Hanson
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- TE Peyton Hendershot
While the Chiefs only have one player who was ruled out of this game due to injury, all teams must get down to 47-man active rosters on game day. The Chiefs entered Thursday night with only 52 players on their active roster. For Kansas City, the unsurprising news is that wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will not play against the team that drafted him after being ruled out earlier in the week. Brown suffered a sternoclavicular dislocation in the Chiefs' first preseason game of the year, knocking him out for the rest of the preseason and now for at least Week 1. Brown could return for KC's Week 2 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals with the benefit of extra days of recovery, though that timeline is purely hypothetical at this point.
Two noteworthy names who are active on Thursday night: running back Samaje Perine and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. All signs have pointed to the veteran duo playing against Baltimore, but it is now official that Perine will make his Chiefs debut after agreeing to terms with the team on August 28 while Smith-Schuster makes his return to the Chiefs offense after agreeing to terms on August 26.
The Ravens enter Thursday night's game relatively healthy, as only two players received game day designations ahead of the matchup, with running back Rasheen Ali previously being ruled doubtful and linebacker Adisa Isaac ruled out. Ali was later placed on injured reserve. Here are Thursday's inactives for Baltimore, according to Jamison Hensley.
Baltimore Ravens inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
- S Beau Brade
- OLB Adisa Isaac
- C Nick Samac
- CB T.J. Tampa
- DE Brent Urban
- WR Devontez Walker