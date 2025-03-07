Top Free Agent QB is a 'Perfect Fit' for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts could land a new face at quarterback starting next week as the NFL free agency market is set to open on March 12. Indy has been rumored with just about every available name, but a few stick out as top contenders.
One of the most wanted free agents is fourth-year veteran Justin Fields, who started six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Fields, who turned 26 this week, is expected to sign a contract worth $10-20 million annually for the team he ends up with.
Fields was responsible for 10 total touchdowns and only two turnovers during his six games under center. Even though he lost the starting job to Russell Wilson, he still played his way into being a top available player this offseason.
Sports Illustrated analyst Matt Verderame thinks that Fields would be a "perfect fit" on the Colts' roster entering 2025.
"Fields hasn’t lived up to his first-round draft stock, but he’s a talented youngster with dual-threat abilities," wrote Verderame. "In other words, the perfect fit for coach Shane Steichen. If the Colts are serious about opening up a full-blown quarterback competition this summer with Anthony Richardson, adding Fields would be a good way to do that without breaking the bank."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Colts general manager Chris Ballard has not stated if he is aiming to sign a free agent or select a rookie in the NFL draft. If he wants a free agent, Fields would be a perfect addition to challenge Anthony Richardson for the starting job next season.
In 11 starts last year, Richardson threw for eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions while accumulating 1,814 yards passing. On the ground, Richardson ran for six scores and added on another 500 yards of offense.
Fields is a fellow dual-threat player with a bit more experience in the league. The two could easily battle it out for a starting job without using the team's entire cap space.
The Colts can begin negotiating with free agents on Monday, March 10. Indy already made a cost-cutting move by parting ways with defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, giving the team a bit more cap space before the start of free agency.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.