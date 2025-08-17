Colts' Richardson Gets Honest After Strong Performance vs. Packers
The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback competition took another step toward its eventual conclusion on Saturday afternoon as Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson both flaunted what they have to offer as the potential starter.
Jones kicked things off as the starter against the Green Bay Packers in the second week of preseason football, completing seven of his 11 passes for 101 yards while helping the offense put up three points on the board.
Richardson relieved Jones of his duties in the second quarter, where he led the best drive of the day for the Colts' offense that ended in a three-yard touchdown rush by backup running back Tyler Goodson. The third-year quarterback looked sharp on that drive, completing five of his six throws for 64 yards and adding on another nine yards through the ground game.
"The second quarter went by fast, but felt like I had a smooth rhythm first drive," Richardson said. "Second drive, wish we would have put up more points down there, but felt good just being out there that second quarter just moving the ball.”
Later in that second quarter, Richardson made the throw of the game on a deep bomb to Anthony Gould, who made a nice over-the-shoulder grab, but the play was brought back due to a penalty called on AD Mitchell. When asked what he saw on the play, Richardson laid out his thought process.
“I saw the matchup press nickel. He had basically – like an inside fade or a go ball, whatever you want to call it. And I like the matchup. I loved it, so I just took a shot and he made the play.”
After the game, head coach Shane Steichen said that he's coming close to a decision. Richardson knows the choice is out of his hands, but feels that he's put forth a good effort to keep his job.
"It really doesn't matter what I think at the end of the day. It's really up to them. I feel like I've been trying to put my best foot forward, trying to grow each and every step of the way. I feel like I've been doing a decent job and improving, but at the end of the day, I just want to keep improving. If I do win the job, thank God. If not, I need to keep working.”
One reporter went on to question the former fourth-overall pick if he feels he's a better quarterback compared to last season.
“Yeah, for sure," Richardson responded. "I feel more relaxed. I feel more confident in my game. Feel more confident in the offense. I feel more confident in my guys and my teammates. So, it's exciting what we're able to do out there whenever everything's rolling. I feel good. I'm confident with everything around me right now. I'm just excited.”
What stood out about Richardson today were his short-to-medium throws. Richardson said he's been working on nailing down that aspect of his game for some time now.
“That's been a big emphasis of mine these past few years – not just last year. I've always been able to make the big play. I'm pretty sure anybody can do that when it's right there, but the routine plays, that's really what I struggled with throughout my career. I just want to get better at that because making the routine plays and just moving the ball down the field, that helps you stay on the field, move the ball, get down in the red zone so you can guarantee some points and secure some points."
With the preseason coming to a close, Richardson says he's focused on being ready for Week 1 and the regular season, no matter who's named the starter.
"I've just been trying to make sure I'm at the best of my ability, so when Week 1 does pop up and show up, and if I am the guy, if I'm not the guy, I'm ready for anything that comes to me. They'll make a decision whenever they do. I’m not too worried about it. Honestly, I'm just trying to make sure I’m at the best of my ability for the season – not just for training camp or preseason, anything like that.”
Only three weeks separate Indianapolis from its season opener against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. It'd make sense for Steichen to name a starter soon to give them as much time as possible to prepare. Whether it be Jones or Richardson, this offseason is one that will determine the future course of the franchise