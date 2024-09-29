Colts vs. Steelers, Week 4 Preview: Can History Repeat Itself?
It's officially gameday for the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0), as the hosts look to build momentum and stack a second consecutive win while the Steelers attempt to remain undefeated.
The two teams faced off late last season in a big 30-13 Colts victory, but these two teams are much different this time around.
Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday’s battle between the Colts and Steelers.
Broadcast Information
- Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 29, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
All-Time Series
- Steelers lead, 21-7. Although the Colts won last year, the Steelers won the previous eight meetings prior.
- Last game: Week 15 of 2023; Colts won, 30-13.
Coaching Staff
- Colts: head coach Shane Steichen; offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter; defensive coordinator Gus Bradley; special teams coordinator Brian Mason
- Steelers: head coach Mike Tomlin; offensive coordinator Arthur Smith; defensive coordinator Teryl Austin; special teams coordinator Danny Smith
Injury Report
Colts
- QUESTIONABLE — CB Chris Lammons (knee/ankle), OT Braden Smith (knee), DE Tyquan Lewis (calf/wrist), C Ryan Kelly (neck)
- OUT — CB Kenny Moore II (hip), DE Kwity Paye (quad)
Steelers
- QUESTIONABLE — QB Russell Wilson (calf)
- OUT — LB Alex Highsmith, TE MyCole Pruitt, G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), RB Jaylen Warren
Storylines/Keys
- Stuff Najee Harris in the Backfield: Najee Harris has been the workhorse for the Steelers' offense through three weeks, recording 17 or more carries in every game. After Pittsburgh's last game, Harris was seen in the locker room with a sling over his arm. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said there would be "no limitations for Naj" heading into Week 4. If he isn't fully healthy, the Colts' defense needs to take advantage of playing against a worsened rushing attack. Backup running back Jaylen Warren will also miss the game for Pittsburgh, making it an ideal situation for a Colts run defense that had a bounce-back performance last week. On top of running back injuries, the Steelers will be without starting guard Isaac Seumalo. It'll be backups against backups in the trenches on Sunday afternoon.
- Stop Drives in the Red Zone: The Steelers' offense has the worst red zone conversion rate in the league, only turning 25% of their trips into touchdowns. Living on field goals isn't sustainable for any team, making it ultra-important that the Colts' defense kills drives before they turn into six points. The secondary will play a big part in this, especially when looking at the Pittsburgh receiving corps. George Pickens stands out as the main red zone threat, but no other Steelers receiver is listed as over 6-foot-1. If the Colts can clamp down on a smaller group of pass catchers, it would help take some weight off the expectations of Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis offense.
- Force Justin Fields to Throw it Deep: The Steelers are ranked in the bottom 10 of the league in yards per attempt, meaning short passes are the lifeblood of the offense. Forcing Justin Fields to make risky reads would help the Colts' defense a lot, especially if he is forced to aim it toward safety Julian Blackmon. In Gus Bradley's defense, that may be a tough ask. Sitting in a zone means the quarterback prefers to find the empty space, which usually isn't deep down the field. Changing up the scheme a little bit could help Colts defenders make big-time plays against a quarterback who's only turned the ball over twice this season. Time of possession has not supported the Colts in the past, so small plays that add up could be poisonous for Indy. Forcing 50-50 balls is a necessity for the defense so they can stay off the field and keep the rock in Richardson's hands.
Projected Weather
- Retractable roof/window stadium (closed). Cloudy, temperature low-70s, 15% chance of precipitation, wind NE 10 mph
Referee Assignment
- Head referee: Land Clark (5 years). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 4.
- Clark's crew has called the third-most penalties in 2024.
Betting Line
- Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)
- Over/Under: 40.5
STAT LEADERS
Colts
- Passing: QB Anthony Richardson (583 yards)
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (261 yards)
- Receiving: WR Alec Pierce (225 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): RB Jonathan Taylor (3)
- Tackles: FS Nick Cross (39)
- Tackles for Loss: DE Kwity Paye (3)
- Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner, DE Kwity Paye (1.5)
- Interceptions: CB Jaylon Jones (2)
- Pass Breakups: CB Jaylon Jones (3)
Steelers
- Passing: QB Justin Fields (518 yards)
- Rushing: RB Najee Harris (209 yards)
- Receiving: WR George Pickens (171 yards)
- Touchdowns (Non-Pass): WR Calvin Austin III, QB Justin Fields, TE Darnell Washington (1)
- Tackles: S DeShon Elliott (18)
- Tackles for Loss: OLB T.J. Watt (5)
- Sacks: OLB T.J. Watt (3.0)
- Interceptions: S DeShon Elliott, CB Donte Jackson, S Damontae Kazee, CB Cory Trice Jr. (1)
- Pass Breakups: S DeShon Elliott, CB Donte Jackson, LB Patrick Queen (2)
Notes
- This week, the Colts made the following roster moves: Signed DT Josiah Bronson and DE Derek Rivers to the practice squad. Placed QB Jason Bean on the Practice Squad Injured list. Released CB Kelvin Joseph from the practice squad. Elevated DT Adam Gotsis and CB David Long to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Gotsis and Long will revert to the practice squad afterward.
- LB E.J. Speed needs one 10-plus tackle game to tie Zach Thomas (8) for the most consecutive such games in NFL history.
HORSESHOE HUDDLE STAFF PICKS
- Sean Ackerman: Colts 23, Steelers 17
- Jake Arthur: Colts 20, Steelers 16
- Noah Gebert: Steelers 24, Colts 16
- Zack Hicks: Steelers 16, Colts 9
- Andrew Moore: Steelers 20, Colts 17
- Drake Wally: Colts 23, Steelers 20
