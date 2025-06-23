3 Commanders among NFL's top 100 players
The Washington Commanders are one of the best teams in the NFL, and it's because they have some of the best players in the league as well.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco listed three Commanders players in his top 100 list, starting with linebacker Bobby Wagner at No. 88.
READ MORE: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars
"At the age of 34, Wagner continues to be a good player who impacts the game. His run defense is outstanding, but he can also rush and still can play the pass, even if he doesn't cover as much ground as he did in the past," Prisco wrote.
Wagner is a big part of the defense, and he should continue to have a large role in his second season in the nation's capital.
Also on the list is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who appeared seven spots ahead of Wagner at No. 81.
"In 2024, when he finally had a top-level quarterback, McLaurin was even better than he had been in the past. He had 82 catches with a career-high 13 touchdown receptions as he and Jayden Daniels developed a nice rapport," Prisco wrote.
The final player on the list from Washington shouldn't be a surprise. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels took the league by storm in 2024, and his efforts landed him at No. 33 on the list.
"Daniels showed as a rookie that he has star potential and should be a top-level quarterback for a long time. It's scary to think how good he can be once he learns how to really play the position," Prisco wrote.
The only quarterbacks ranked ahead of Daniels were Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
READ MORE: NFL analyst sees major leap coming for the Commanders in 2025
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same
• Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season
• Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals
• Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver