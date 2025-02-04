49ers coach hired by Washington Commanders, reunited with Dan Quinn
The Washington Commanders are making some moves this offseason and adding a veteran presence to their coaching staff.
The Commanders are hiring long-time special teams coordinator Brian Schneider as assistant special teams coordinator, a source tells NFL on CBS.
Most recently, Schneider was with the San Francisco 49ers and reunites with Washington head coach Dan Quinn—the two share a long history from their time with the Seattle Seahawks.
Schneider brings over 15 years of NFL coaching experience, with a proven track record of developing productive special teams units. He served as the special teams coordinator for the Seahawks from 2010 to 2020, helping the team reach back-to-back Super Bowls.
Now, he’ll bring his expertise to the Washington Commanders, teaming up with current special teams coordinator Larry Izzo.
After his successful run in Seattle, Schneider had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the 49ers in 2023. In San Francisco, he contributed to a special teams group that featured a strong return and reliable kicking game.
Schneider’s experience will provide valuable support to Izzo as the Commanders continue to refine their special teams.
Reuniting with Quinn, Schneider will help strengthen a Commanders team that has shown flashes of growth this season. Special teams have played a critical role in several key moments, and the addition of Schneider reinforces the Commanders focus on becoming more consistent.
The move is another step in Quinn’s efforts to build a complete and well-rounded coaching staff.
