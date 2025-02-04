Commander Country

49ers coach hired by Washington Commanders, reunited with Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders are boosting their special teams unit with the addition of a veteran coach.

Joanne Coley

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are making some moves this offseason and adding a veteran presence to their coaching staff.

The Commanders are hiring long-time special teams coordinator Brian Schneider as assistant special teams coordinator, a source tells NFL on CBS.

Most recently, Schneider was with the San Francisco 49ers and reunites with Washington head coach Dan Quinn—the two share a long history from their time with the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider
Schneider brings over 15 years of NFL coaching experience, with a proven track record of developing productive special teams units. He served as the special teams coordinator for the Seahawks from 2010 to 2020, helping the team reach back-to-back Super Bowls.

Now, he’ll bring his expertise to the Washington Commanders, teaming up with current special teams coordinator Larry Izzo.

After his successful run in Seattle, Schneider had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the 49ers in 2023. In San Francisco, he contributed to a special teams group that featured a strong return and reliable kicking game.

Schneider’s experience will provide valuable support to Izzo as the Commanders continue to refine their special teams.

Reuniting with Quinn, Schneider will help strengthen a Commanders team that has shown flashes of growth this season. Special teams have played a critical role in several key moments, and the addition of Schneider reinforces the Commanders focus on becoming more consistent.

The move is another step in Quinn’s efforts to build a complete and well-rounded coaching staff.

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

