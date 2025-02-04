Ravens fan pleads guilty following assault of Commanders fans and escapes jail time
Fans have a tendency to internalize the results of their favorite team's games. So when the Washington Commanders lose, it isn't a total surprise when you come across a sad fan or two.
When the Commanders win, at least for the most part, fans of the team tend to be happy, celebratory, and generally in a good mood.
Apparently, when some Baltimore Ravens fans watch their team beat Washington, they feel the urge to show their joy in a physical manner while yelling nonsensical hyperboles.
Now, the Ravens fan who claimed to 'never lose' after assaulting two Commanders fans will, in fact, lose many things, according to ABC7's Scott Abraham.
"Ravens fan Jack Callis pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault today after a viral video showed him punching Commanders fans," Abraham reported Monday. "He was sentenced to serve five years of probation, 100 hours of community service and attend treatment programs."
While the plea deal keeps the offender out of jail, he's gone viral for all the wrong reasons and will forever be known as the man who sucker-punched two innocent people while absorbing the successes of other people as his own.
So not only did he lose out in the end, it turns out he was a loser before taking the plea deal; he just hadn't realized it yet. Pretty sure he's well aware of it now, though.
