Commander Country

Ravens fan pleads guilty following assault of Commanders fans and escapes jail time

Following the team's Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders fans were assaulted.

David Harrison

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) loos to throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) loos to throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fans have a tendency to internalize the results of their favorite team's games. So when the Washington Commanders lose, it isn't a total surprise when you come across a sad fan or two.

When the Commanders win, at least for the most part, fans of the team tend to be happy, celebratory, and generally in a good mood.

Apparently, when some Baltimore Ravens fans watch their team beat Washington, they feel the urge to show their joy in a physical manner while yelling nonsensical hyperboles.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) loos to throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) loos to throws during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Now, the Ravens fan who claimed to 'never lose' after assaulting two Commanders fans will, in fact, lose many things, according to ABC7's Scott Abraham.

"Ravens fan Jack Callis pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault today after a viral video showed him punching Commanders fans," Abraham reported Monday. "He was sentenced to serve five years of probation, 100 hours of community service and attend treatment programs."

While the plea deal keeps the offender out of jail, he's gone viral for all the wrong reasons and will forever be known as the man who sucker-punched two innocent people while absorbing the successes of other people as his own.

So not only did he lose out in the end, it turns out he was a loser before taking the plea deal; he just hadn't realized it yet. Pretty sure he's well aware of it now, though.

READ MORE: Will Austin Ekeler return to Commanders next season after injuries?

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Daron Payne listed as Commanders top trade asset

Eagles star A.J. Brown punished by NFL after altercation with Marshon Lattimore

Eagles' star Jalen Carter punished by NFL after striking Commanders player

Should the Washington Commanders trade for Myles Garrett?

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News